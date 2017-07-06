More on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Q1

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) reports retail same-store sales declined 6% in Q1.

Total Factory sales grew 7.3% to $6.18M due primarily to a 17.6 percent increase in shipments to customers outside the Company’s network of franchise retail locations and a 2.4% increase in shipments of product to the Company’s network of franchise and licensed retail locations.

Retail sales squeezed 19% to $1.02M primarily due to the sale of certain Company-owned locations and the closure of an underperforming Company-owned location.

Royalties and marketing fees decreased 15.8% to $1.89M.

Franchise fees increased 136.1% to $0.25M primarily due to increase in international license fees during the quarter.

Factory gross margins improved 80 bps to 24.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 0.7% to $1.75M.

Operating margin rate expanded 120 bps to 13.8%.

Store count -11 Q/Q to 511.