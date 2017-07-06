ECB mulled pulling QE pledge, according to meeting minutes; stocks and bond fall

The ECB ultimately took little action, but stocks are slipping and bond yields rising after the bank's meeting minutes show policymakers discussing whether to drop their longstanding pledge to expand/extend the QE program.

The policy statement ultimately included a line indicating that rate cuts further into negative territory were unlikely.

Bond yields are pushing sharply higher, led by the Spanish 10-year yield up 13 basis points to 1.676%. The German 10-year Bund is up 9.3 bps to 0.563%.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is adding to gains, now higher by 0.4% vs. the dollar to $1.1396. The Stoxx 600 is now lower by 1.1% .

