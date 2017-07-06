Bond yields surge to two-month high following ECB minutes

ECB policymakers last month discussed dropping the bank's longstanding pledge to increase/extend QE. The news is adding to pressure on European stocks (now down more than 1% ), and sending the euro and EU bond yields higher.

On this side of the pond, S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% , and Nasdaq 100 1% . The 10-year Treasury yield is ahead a full six basis points to 2.38% - it's highest level since early May, and up 24 basis points in just the last handful of sessions.

TLT -0.8% , TBT +1.6%

