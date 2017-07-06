BofAML analyst outlines Nvidia's gaming strengths, notes AMD gains on Intel

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya provides data from the firm’s latest survey of online graphics card sales related to online gaming portal Steam.

The survey included about 11M Steam gamers from the United States and Europe.

Arya notes that among those surveyed, 22% were using Nvidia GPUs with 12% using the current-gen Pascal GPU.

Pascal penetration compares to previous gen Kepler at 25% to 26% overall and nearly half of Nvidia gamers.

Arya finds the results very positive for Nvidia going into the seasonally strong 2H gaming season with the Nintendo Switch as an additional growth driver in this market.

Analyst sales guidance 1% to 5% above FY18 and FY19 consensus estimates.

Reiterates Nvidia with Buy rating and $185 price target, a Street high.

Reiterates Buy and $16.50 price target for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) despite limited GPU headways because of share gains against Intel in PCs and CPUs.

Nvidia shares are down 1.16% premarket.