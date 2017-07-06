PriceSmart updates on June sales

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announces warehouse club sales in June increased 4.1% to $230.1M.
Comparable sales increased 1.5% during the month.
The company says 39 warehouse clubs were operation at the end of June, compared to 38 a year ago.
PriceSmart also announced that it acquired land in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A warehouse club is expected to opened on the site in the spring of 2018.
PSMT -8.91% premarket to $80.16 after yesterday's earnings miss.