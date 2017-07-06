Caesars Entertainment hires execs for expansion push

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) makes key hires to lead its push to grow outside of gmaing.

"We have great opportunities to accelerate our top line growth by taking advantage of our significantly reduced balance sheet leverage and strong free cash flow profile," says CEO Mark Frissora.

Marco Roca joins Caesars Entertainment as president of global development. Rocca has a long track record in hotel and gaming development, including a recent stint at Hard Rock International.

Michael Daly joins Caesars as a senior VP of strategy and M&A. He worked previously at GE Capital, where he was responsible for Strategy, M&A and Corporate Development.

"The gaming entertainment industry is evolving, and Caesars is now poised to expand in both the core gaming and hospitality business as well as into adjacent businesses," notes Daly.

