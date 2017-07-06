GE and others accused of breaching EU antitrust rules

General Electric (NYSE:GE), Japan's Canon (NYSE:CAJ), German drugmaker Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) and Sigma-Aldrich are accused by European Union antitrust regulators of providing misleading information during their separate merger deals.

GE was charged with providing misleading R&D information related to its takeover of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind, which was approved by the EU in March; the company says it "acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure requirements and there was no intent to mislead."

While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the deals, they could lead to fines up to 1% of global revenue for GE and Merck KGaA, and up to 10% for CAJ.