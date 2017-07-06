Cypress Semi reaches settlement agreement with founding CEO

Cypress Semiconductors (NASDAQ:CY) announces a settlement agreement with founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers, ending a contentious fight started with Rodgers’ ouster last year.

The settlement creates a standstill period lasting from June 30, 2017 to the earlier of the company’s 2019 annual meeting or the end of May 2019.

During the standstill, neither party can verbally or legally attack each other. Rodgers can’t submit any stockholder proposals or nomination notices to the Board, engage in any other stockholder solicitation efforts, or own more than a 5% stake.

As part of the settlement, Cypress agrees to appoint two Board members selected by Rodgers at the 2018 and 2019 annual meetings. Failure to do so ends the standstill agreement.

