Noble Group +38% in Singapore amid stake build speculation

Commodity trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) surges as much as 38% in Singapore, with shares hitting their highest close since May amid speculation that large investors may be building stakes.

Noble has been searching for a strategic investor to restore confidence after the collapse in its shares and bonds, and last month it reached an agreement with core banks to extend a key credit facility for 120 days.

Trading volume spiked to 124M shares, the busiest day since June 20, when Abu Dhabi's Goldilocks Investment completed the purchase of a 5% stake in the company.