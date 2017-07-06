Credit Suisse shifts to cautious stance on O'Reilly Automotive

Credit Suisse lowers O"Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to a Neutral rating from Outpeform after factoring in the company's update on Q2 sales.

CS on estimates: "For 2017 EPS goes to $11.71 (from $12.24), 2018 to $13.05 (from $13.79). Our price target goes to $195 (from $262), 15x 2018 EPS/ 10x EBITDA."

CS on margins: "While the company did not update its EPS guidance, we would expect the lower comps to cause lower EBIT margins, due to de-leverage of fixed costs in gross margin and SG&A. Further, we would expect additional questions about the elevated margins in this category, in light of slowing sales."

CS looking ahead: "While we don’t think this model is broken and we continue to see value in this best-in-class player, it will be difficult to prove that until sales stabilize, estimates get fully reset, or absent some other strategic catalyst. Patience is needed."

Source: Analyst note

