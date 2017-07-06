AT&T, Verizon, Disney lower on ex-dividend day

Key media/telecom stocks are lower in moderate premarket trading as they go ex-dividend today.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is 1.6% lower and rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is down 1.5% in pre-session action. AT&T's $0.49 share dividend was declared last Friday and it has a forward dividend yield of 5.14%.

Meanwhile, Verizon declared its $0.5775 dividend on June 1; it has a forward yield of 5.17%.