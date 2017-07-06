CNBC: AT&T/Time Warner deal could wrap in 60 days

AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B buyout of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) could wrap up in as little as 60 days, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Meanwhile, several reports this morning that President Trump won't back the merger if Jeff Zucker is still in charge at CNN, with which Trump's been actively feuding in speeches and on Twitter.

AT&T, down in premarket action as it goes ex-dividend, opened low and has returned to the flat line. Time Warner is up 0.2% .