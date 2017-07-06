Stocks open to broad losses, again weighed by techs

Stocks slump at the open, with techs continuing to sputter, as major central banks, particularly the European Central Bank, have adopted more hawkish rhetoric; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% , Germany's DAX -0.8% and France's CAC -0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

Corporate news is light, but Costco opens +1.1% after reporting a 6% gain in June same store sales vs. a flat showing a year ago and 4% growth last month.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, as sovereign bond yields rise across the globe; the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield rises 5 bps to 2.37%.

UBS analyst Julian Emanuel says higher yields could present a near-term problem for tech stocks, as they "will require superior earnings reports to halt the slide."

U.S. crude oil +2% to $46.04/bbl after the API reported a much larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Still ahead: PMI services index, ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inventories