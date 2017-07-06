UBS lowers apartment sector outlook; Equity Residential and Mid-America downgraded

Pricey valuations combined with rent growth that's not likely to improve in H2 and next year have UBS turning cautious on the apartment REITs.

Supply growth this year and next looks to be "most impactful" in NYC, Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, and D.C. UBS expects same-store revenue growth to remain around 3% - not terrible, except that valuations are implying a faster pace.

Downgraded to Neutral from Buy are Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA). Aimco (NYSE:AIV) is now the team's only apartment REIT rated with a Buy. UBS suggests perhaps shifting money into the office REIT sector, with Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) as top picks.

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg