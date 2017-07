Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is down another 5.35% to hit a post-IPO low of $8.33.

There isn't any news out on Blue Apron to impact trading other than a housekeeping SEC filing related to its articles of incorporation, but investor confidence has faded on the online meal kit seller following Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods.

Blue Apron now trades at about half of the original pricing range of the IPO. Also, Blue Apron's market cap slipped below $1.5B, a level seen by some traders as a floor,