Goldman Sachs upgrades Microsemi to Buy

Goldman Sachs upgrades Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) from Neutral to Buy with a $55 price target, up from $54.

Analyst Mark Delaney says the stock currently trades at discounted valuation and would buy on 2018 projected sales growth.

Delaney notes potential growths in the aerospace and defense business, which accounts for 25% of overall revenues.

The data center business will get a boost from its participation in Intel’s forthcoming Purley server chip.

Communications, which accounts for 48% of revenues, could benefit from optical communications sales.

Analyst guidance revisions: FY17 EPS up one cent to $3.19, FY18 EPS up 10 cents to $3.73, and FY19 EPS up 10 cents to $4.

Sources: StreetInsider, Barron’s.