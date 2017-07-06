CECO Environmental upgraded to Strong Buy at Needham

CECO Environment (CECE +3.2% ) opens higher after Needham upgrades shares to Strong Buy from Buy with a $13 price target, saying the right pieces are now in place to get the business growing again.

Needham sees notable upside potential with only moderate downside risk, citing CECE's solid base business, an encouraging recent set of management changes, opportunities for operational improvement and low valuation.

The firm thinks CECE has been trading for months in a manner more consistent with a down-and-out broken company vs. one simply needing some revitalizing momentum.