Apparel store names slump after Victoria's Secret weakness

L Brands (NYSE:LB) slumps 10.57% after June sale disappoint.

Most of the damage came from the Victoria's Secret business, which reported a 17% drop in comparable sales vs. -12% expected by analysts.

Victoria's Secret has now posted six straight months of double-digit decline in comparable sales as the impact of an exit from swim/apparel categories factors in.

Shares of L Brands are down 26% YTD.

The weak read on sale from L Brands is spilling over to send other apparel store stocks lower. Decliners include Stein Mart (SMRT -5.6% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -6.3% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.2% ), Francesca Holdings (FRAN -4% ) and Express (EXPR -4.2% ).

