Eni starts oil production at Ghana's Sankofa field

Eni (E +0.7% ) says it has pumped first oil from the 45K bbl/day Sankofa field offshore Ghana, which the government hopes will help to restore rapid economic growth in the country.

The Sankofa field forms the first phase of a $7.9B Offshore Cape Three Points project, which is expected to also deliver up to 180M cf/day of natural gas by the end of next year, more than doubling domestic gas supply.

Eni holds a 44.44% stake in the project, representing the largest foreign direct investment in Ghana's history.