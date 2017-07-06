Marathon Petroleum says decision coming soon on Speedway spinoff

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.8% ) indicates a decision is coming soon on whether to spin off its Speedway gasoline and convenience store chain into a publicly traded entity.

At a J.P. Morgan investor conference last week, MPC Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger showed a presentation saying the Speedway evaluation would be completed during Q3.

MPC says Speedway's Q1 revenue totaled $135M, lower than the $167M reported in the year-ago quarter, partly due to lower margins on gasoline and merchandise at its locations, but it says market conditions later in the quarter raise hopes for a stronger financial performance in the driving season.