German player enters California EV charging industry

EV network ChargePoint could see new competition in California after Innogy (OTC:INNYY) creates a U.S.-based subsidiary called Innogy E-Mobility US.

"We are firm believers in the future of electric mobility. For this reason, innogy is working constantly to drive forward the expansion of clean, climate-friendly mobility. In Germany, we are already the leader in terms of number of charging points. Now we want to continue this success in the U.S.," sys Innogy CEO Pter Terium.

ChargePoint has 34,500 charging points set up in the U.S. and Mexico.