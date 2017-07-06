Tough road ahead remains for Valeant Pharma, J.P. Morgan's Schott says

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX -1.2% ) has rallied 77% since its Q1 earnings report and guidance raise, helping sentiment become much less bearish, but J.P. Morgan's Chris Schott does not believe the rally can continue.

Focusing on business fundamentals, Schott sees "only limited signs of a turnaround" in VRX’s core franchises while the company’s leverage remains "challenging" with significant debt reduction needed to create a more manageable leverage situation (~7x currently vs. an ideal intermediate range of 4x-5x).

Schott says VRX continues to face "a long road to recovery," and he does not see a compelling sum-of-the-parts argument given the number of uncertainties that remain for the core business; the firm maintains a Neutral rating with a $10 price target.