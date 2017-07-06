Infosys hiring 2,000 tech workers in North Carolina by 2021

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) announces plans to create 2K tech jobs in North Carolina by 2021.

In May, the company outlined plans to open four Technology and Innovation Hubs in the US in the next two years and hire 10K people.

The first hub, located in Indiana, will also hire 2K people.

Infosys will hire the first 500 workers for the North Carolina hub within the two years but finish hiring by 2021.

The North Carolina government will contribute $3M towards training the workers through a customized community college program.

Previously: Infosys pays $1M settlement for N.Y. visa issues (June 23)