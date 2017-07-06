Glencore to sell cobalt to Chinese firm, securing battery supplies for VW

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has signed a contract to sell up to 20K metric tons of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that also will help Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, Reuters reports.

The deal to supply cobalt hydroxide and alloys was struck in October, when cobalt metal prices were ~$28.5K/metric ton on the LME, according to the report; the price has since more than doubled to above $58K/ton.

"It was a triangular deal" among Glencore, VW and Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., a cobalt trading source tells Reuters. "CATL on their own weren't willing to commit to such a large quantity so VW said they would buy the batteries" from CATL.