T-Mobile bumps price on its best unlimited plan

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) has quietly raised the price of the "One Plus" add-on that makes up its best "unlimited" data plan, bringing it closer in line with Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

The move reflects the end of a promotion, the company notes, and it only applies to new sign-ups. But it's the latest in a number of changes to the add-on price since it was introduced.

One Plus now costs $10/month vs. a prior $5/month, and adds features including HD video streaming to the $70/month T-Mobile One plan.

Similar its former "Binge On" promotion, T-Mobile's baseline unlimited plan now offers video with quality limited to 480p without the One Plus add-on.