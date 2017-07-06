CenturyLink ends trial of Internet metering, gives credits

CenturyLink (CTL +1.1% ) has ended a one-year trial by eliminating usage caps on low-speed DSL users.

The company initiated usage metering in a trial in Washington state, but says it's not in line with a goal to simplify offers and pricing.

It's ended the program effective May 3 and will give bill credits to customers who were charged overage fees.

The caps in the trial were set at 300 GB/month, with overage fees of $10 for each additional 50 GB, but also put caps of 150-250 GB depending on the speed of a customer's line. The company's policies still say customers must limit themselves to 150 GB or 250 GB a month, with a risk of disconnection for continued heavy usage.