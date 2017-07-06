Sedan prices seen falling further in U.S.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (OTC:NADA) sticks with a forecast for 17.1M U.S. new car and light trucks sales in 2017.

"Consumer tastes continue to trend away from sedans and toward light trucks and SUVs. Sedans now account for 37 percent of sales, meaning that roughly two out of every three retail transactions are now a light truck, SUV or crossover," notes NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli.

Further analysis from NADA Chief Economist Steven Szakaly could be relevant to a large swath of auto-related companies, including Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).

"We do expect incentives to continue to rise this year especially as off-lease vehicles begin to exert further downward pressure on sedan pricing throughout the rest of 2017. In our own pricing analysis, the weakness in new- and used-transaction prices remain heavily concentrated in the sedan segments. Adding to the pressure on sedans is the reality of off-lease vehicles concentrated in sedan segments. We expect about 200,000 new-vehicles buyers to drift into the used-car market as the value proposition from off-lease vehicles will simply be too tempting."

NADA press release

Related ETF: CARZ.