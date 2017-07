Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces Blocks, a virtual reality app for designing 3D objects.

Blocks aims to make 3D modeling accessible for even those with no prior modeling experience through a set of intuitive tools.

The finished model can export as an OBJ to use in augmented reality or VR app development.

Blocks is available now for free from the Oculus Store and Steam and works in the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.

