Tesla runs in reverse again

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 5.97% on the day on heavy volume and has now peeled off over 20% since reaching an all-time high trading price last month of $386.99.

Concerns on Model S and Model X demand were raised after Tesla's Q2 report on production and deliveries was posted, while Model 3 execution risk is also being priced in by some investors.

Also in the mix over the last week was fairly significant news from BMW and Volvo on their electrification push (Volvo draws notice with all-in EV commitment and BMW to introduce all-electric 3 Series).

Tesla shareholders with positions at the beginning of the year or before have still lapped investors in other automaker stocks, despite the recent decline in share price.