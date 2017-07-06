GE plunges to 52-week low after "damning" analyst report

General Electric (GE -4.1% ) sinks ~4% to a fresh 52-week low after J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa reiterated his Underweight rating and cut his stock price target to $22 - 20% below yesterday's $27.35 closing price - and saying the GE narrative "is as open and undefined as it's been in decades."

"Unlike other resets where the multiple expands, we don't see the future growth potential as a catalyst here," Tusa writes, adding "what went wrong cannot be easily fixed."

Incoming CEO John Flannery likely will consider restructuring and adjusting portfolio priorities, but Tusa says the combination of reduced earnings outlooks and shrinking growth cannot easily be changed with restructuring.

"This is a damning, damning, damning piece," Jim Cramer says of the JPM report, adding that while GE has potential, investors should understand that financial results likely will take a hit going forward, which may mean shares go lower before rebounding.