Bond rout just getting started - Gundlach

The 10-year Treasury yield is at 2.38% today vs. about 2.12% just a few sessions ago. It's certainly a sizable move for such a short time frame, but it's barely a blip on a longer-term chart.

Jeff Gundlach tells Bloomberg he expects a move toward 3% this year. Taking to Twitter as well, Gundlach reminds the German 10-year Bund yield - near zero not that long ago - has spiked above 0.50% as the ECB begins to move to take the punch bowl away in Europe.

