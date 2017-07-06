Needham: Now in Sirius' hands, Pandora will drop subscription push

With John Malone's influence weighing heavily on Pandora Media (P -1.7% ), via a heavy equity investment from Liberty-backed Sirius XM (SIRI -0.8% ), dropping a plan to push subscription music is likely in the cards from better management hands, Needham says.

"Sirius did a 'take under' and is now essentially in control," the firm's Laura Martin writes after Sirius XM took three of the nine board seats, including the chairman's spot.

Now as business skills benefit from "a big step up," Pandora will likely track to being a companion to an existing sub-driven company like Sirius: "By spending money to replicate what many other competitors already have, P seriously weakened its income statement and market capitalization and made itself a cheap bolt-on acquisition for any company that wanted P’s 80-million user/month ad-driven music service."

Seeing lower marketing and higher free cash flow ahead, Martin's trimmed estimates for EPS losses to $0.82 from $0.93 for this year, and to $0.29 from $0.41 next year.

She has a price target of $11 on Pandora, implying 26% upside from today's lower price.