Chevron coverage assumed at Underperform by RBC

Chevron (CVX -0.5% ) is initiated with an Underperform rating and $100 price target at RBC Capital despite the stock's "many attractions for investors."

RBC thinks CVX's ambitious ramp-up trajectory in the Permian could be a drag on group free cash flow and returns during the medium term, and not likely to be a meaningful contributor to free cash flow until well after 2020.

RBC also expects CVX's returns profile to deteriorate relative to European peers, which could put the company’s premium relative rating at risk; the firm calculates CVX trades at 9.7x estimated 2018 EV/DACF vs. the global average at 7.6x.