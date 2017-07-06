Las Vegas Sands and MGM seen landing Japan casino licenses

Las Vegas Sands (LVS -1.6% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM -1.1% ) are the two companies most likely to be awarded integrated resort gaming licenses in Japan, according to a Morningstar report.

In regard to location, Morningstar expects that urban casino licenses will go to Osaka and Yokohama over Tokyo, while Nagasaki and Hokkaido are tapped to receive the regional licenses.

Morningstar: "We expect operators to garner 33 percent ownership in the two urban integrated resorts, as Japanese corporates will likely form consortia to participate in the IR project, and the government will require local partnerships to ensure proper integration of native culture."

Japan casinos are still a long way off, with development not expected to be finished until 2024.