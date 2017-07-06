Williams Partners finalizes $2.1B sale of Geismar olefins plant

Williams Partners (WPZ) says it has completed the sale of Williams Olefins, which owns a ~88.4% interest in the Geismar, La., olefins plant and associated complex, to Nova Chemicals for $2.1B.

Also, WPZ says its subsidiaries have entered into long-term supply and transportation agreements with Nova to provide ethane feedstock from Mont Belvieu fractionation and storage sites to the Geismar plant via its 270-mile Bayou ethane pipeline.

WPZ plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay off its $850M term loan and to help fund capex to maintain its growth portfolio.