Verastem up 39% ahead of trial results this summer

Off its highs for the session, Verastem (VSTM +39.1% ) remains sharply ahead today on volume of 9M shares vs. a daily average of 300K.

Looking for an excuse for the move, Phase 3 results from the company's "Duo" study in chronic lymphocytic leukemia could come as soon as this month, Raymond James' Reni Benjamin tells Bloomberg.

If the study turns out well, approval for duvelisib could come by Q4 of 2018, says Benjamin.

Update at 3:15 ET: A company spokesman tells Bloomberg, Verastem management recently met with investors, and that today's rally looks to have been triggered by "some institutional block buying."