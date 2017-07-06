Exxon cut to Sector Perform at RBC as positives already priced in

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $95 price target at RBC Capital, which says XOM's differentiated downstream positioning generates a significant portion of its free cash flow but already is reflected in the stock's valuation.

RBC says XOM has sported consistent best-in-class execution and generated superior returns through the cycle, which should continue going forward, largely driven by the downstream, but this is reflected in its valuation relative to peers.

Also, XOM's stock price target is cut to $82 from $90 at Wells Fargo to reflect the firm's revised commodity price outlook.