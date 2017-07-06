Three little tech stocks cross into overbought territory

Three little tech stocks that could breach the 70 level of the Relative Strength Index, which puts the stocks into overbought territory.

E-commerce platform Ominto (OTCPK:OMNT) has an RSI level of 76 and shares have quadrupled year-to-date.

Ominto was upped to Nasdaq in March and shares rose 361% by month’s end but have fallen back about halfway from those heights.

Shares of IP firm Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) are up 21% since last month and sit at an RSI level of 74.

Pendrell head Craig McCaw has a history of leading companies towards acquisition as a co-founder of both Nextel Partners and Clearwire, respectively acquired in 2006 and 2013, and founder of McCaw Cellular Communications, acquired in 1994.

Shares of electronic systems manufacturer Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are up 61% year-to-date with an RSI level just over the overbought line.

Comtech has analyst coverage with 4 Buys, 2 Holds and an average price target of $20.

Source: Bloomberg

OMNT shares are down 3.23% .

PCO shares are down 0.27% .