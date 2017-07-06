Barrick Gold downgraded at BMO amid dispute with Tanzanian government

Barrick Gold (ABX -1.4% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with an $18 price target, trimmed from $21, at BMO Capital, citing its large stake in Acacia Mining, whose escalating dispute with the Tanzanian government has led to radical changes to the country's mining and tax laws.

BMO calculates ABX trades at 2.4x NPV5% vs. large producer peers at 2x, meaning the stock is above peers and with risk to the downside.

Gold miners have been weighed by weak precious metals prices; ABX is 18% lower YTD.