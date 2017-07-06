Uber rolls out tipping option in 121 cities

Uber’s (Private:UBER) tipping feature rolls out to 121 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

The company hopes to make tipping available in all U.S. markets by the end of July.

Riders can tip after the ride and the driver rating. Riders have up to 30 days to leave a tip if desired.

UberEATS drivers also get the tip feature but recipients only have a week to tip.

Uber hopes that adding tipping like competitor Lyft will help attract and retain drivers.

See the entire list of tipping markets at TechCrunch.