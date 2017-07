Total (TOT -0.1% ) says it will delay the start of production at the Martin Linge oil and gas field located in the North Sea offshore Norway to H1 2019 from later this year.

The delay is the result of a May shipyard accident in which six people were killed and more than 20 were injured after a crane collapsed onto a section of the platform under construction, affecting delivery of the platform.

TOT is operator of Martin Linge and owns a 51% interest, while Statoil (STO) holds a 19% stake.