Chevron sells Gulf of Mexico assets to start-up

P-E backed oil and gas start-up Cantium says it has acquired Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Bay Marchand and Main Pass assets in the Gulf of Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

Cantium says the deal includes 300 active wells, 151 platforms, caissons and other shallow water structures at five fields, plus the Port Fourchon onshore treatment plant in Louisiana.

More than a year ago, CVX said it was on the fast-track to sell up to $10B of its Gulf of Mexico mature shelf assets in two years.