Dextera Surgical suspends stapler shipping, posts early Q4 results

Dextera Surgical (DXTR -1.9% ) has placed a temporary shipping hold on its stapler after reports of difficulty using the device tied to its design.

The company has receive six reports that surgeons were unable to clamp the MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler after inserting a reload either prior to or during a surgical procedure, though no complications have occurred as a result.

Dextera says it's found two root causes, one in the stapler and one in the cartridge, and is manufacturing new lots with changes made to the design. Remaining staplers "do not pose a safety concern" and will stay in circulation, it said.

The company's reporting preliminary results for its Q4, including product sales for cardiac products and the MicroCutter of $940,000-$960,000. For the full year, it's expecting to report total sales of $2.9M-$3M (MicroCutter sales of $1.1M-$1.2M, below expectations for $1.4M-$1.5M).

A conference call is set to start at 4:30 p.m. ET.