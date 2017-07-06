Stocks slide amid growingly hawkish central bank talk

Stocks posted broad losses, with all 11 sectors in the S&P 500 falling amid a backdrop of less accommodative central bankers, evidenced by rising interest rates around the globe.

“People have finally woken up to the fact there’s not a backstop, a forced buyer in the marketplace anymore" as central banks have signaled the end of monetary stimulus is coming, says Paul Flood, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

Energy stocks, the worst performing sector YTD, fell 1.8% despite an upbeat EIA crude inventory report that showed a larger than expected draw; U.S. crude oil lost much of its substantial early gains, settling 0.9% higher at $45.52/bbl.

The financial sector (-0.7%) succumbed to late-day selling, leaving it at the worst mark of the day; telecom services (-2.3%), real estate (-1.9%) and energy closed with the widest declines.

The tech group (-0.9%) struggled early but moved back in line with the broader market, thanks in large part to the positive performance of chipmakers.

Retailers struggled, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF tumbling 2.2%; L Brands led the retreat, plunging 14% after reporting a 9% decline in June comparable sales vs. a 6% increase a year ago.

U.S. Treasury prices moved mostly lower in a curve-steepening trade that left the 10-year yield 5 bps higher at 2.37% and the two-year yield unchanged at 1.40%.