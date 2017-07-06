Qualcomm wants a court to block iPhone imports, sales

The legal battles between Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rage on as Qualcomm announces plans to file patent infringement complaints.

The complaints will file with the International Trade Commission and Federal Court.

Qualcomm wants the Commission to investigate Apple’s “infringing imports” and ultimately ban imports of iPhones and other devices containing Qualcomm tech.

Qualcomm also wants a cease and desist that would bar sales of infringing Apple products that were already imported.

"The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it," says Qualcomm executive VP and general counsel Don Rosenberg.

Apple and Qualcomm have fought over royalty payments the latter wants the former to pay.

Apple recently went to court to try and block Qualcomm from requiring royalty agreement signatures before supplying parts.

