Columbia Property Trust forms JV with Allianz

The joint venture will acquire and manage Class-A office properties in select gateway markets across the U.S.

The two have initially contributed three properties to the JV, with Columbia (NYSE:CXP) contributing two (both in the SF Bay area), and Allianz one in Manhattan.

Columbia owns 77.5% of the JV and will continue to manage the two SF properties as well as taking on the day-to-day operations of the JV. Over the next year, Allianz will boost its ownership of the SF properties over the next 12 months, bringing Columbia's interest down to 55%, as well as self-funding the JV for Columbia.