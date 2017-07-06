Campbell Soup acquires Pacific Foods

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) acquires organic broth/soup maker Pacific Foods for $700M. Pacific Foods generated approximately $218M in revenue over the 12-month period ending on May 31.

Campbell says it plans to invest in the Pacific Foods business to drive growth. Pacific Foods will become part of Campbell’s Americas Simple Meals and Beverages division.

"Pacific is an authentic brand with a loyal consumer following. The acquisition allows us to expand into faster-growing spaces such as organic and functional food. Moreover, Pacific Foods is an excellent fit with Campbell — strategically, culturally and philosophically," says Campbell CEO Denise Morrison.

CPB +0.36% after hours to $51.87.

Source: Press Release