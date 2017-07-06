Conatus Pharmaceuticals announces effectiveness of Novartis license

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) announces the effectiveness of its exclusive license with Novartis for liver disease treatment emricasant.

The license was triggered by a $7M payment to Conatus and covers the global development and commercialization of emricasan.

Emricasan mid-stage trials underway: Decompensated nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis or NASH (top-line reports 2019), NASH fibrosis (1H19), portal hypertension (2018), and post-orthotopic liver transplant recipients with fibrosis or cirrhosis from recurrent HCV who have achieved a sustained viral response (1H18).

Conatus now expects to have between $55M and $65M in cash and equivalents at the end of the year, which the company says should fund development through the end of 2019.