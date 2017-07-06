Aecom to expand western reach with $175M Shimmick Construction deal

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) says it is acquiring Shimmick Construction for $175M, expanding its reach in the western U.S. in anticipation heavy infrastructure spending in the coming years.

Shimmick has taken part in several infrastructure projects in the western U.S., including improvements and repairs on the Golden Gate Bridge and public transportation work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Honolulu.

ACM is acquiring a $1.35B project backlog from Shimmick, including a large project to replace a highway bridge near the Port of Long Beach.