WWE takes down unprotected database with info on 3M users

A security researcher has uncovered an unprotected database at World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) that exposes personal details on more than 3M users, a Forbes contributor writes.

Thomas Fox-Brewster says that Bob Dyachenko of Germany's Kromtech found the data, in plain text and open to anyone who could find the Web address and which included addresses, education, earnings and ethnicities along with children's age ranges.

The database, on an Amazon Web Services S3 server, was likely misconfigured by WWE or one of its IT partners, in line with other exposed data on AWS.

The company moved quickly to remove the data from the Web after being notified by Dyachenko and said no credit card or password information was included in the database.